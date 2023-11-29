Personal mobility advocates call against the alleged systemic removal of bike lanes during a protest in Makati City on February 12, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared the last working day of November of every year as the "National Bike-to-Work Day".

According to Proclamation No. 409, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday, the declaration is part of the government's efforts to raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as a mode of transportation and promote active transport in the Philippines".

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declares November 30 as National Bike-To-Work Day. | via @pia_gutierrez pic.twitter.com/MZaokknlgn — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 29, 2023

It also cited Section 16, Article II of the 1987 Constitution, which declares that it is the policy of the State to "protect the right of a the people to a balanced and healthful ecology", and Republic Act No. 8749 or the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999, which emphasized the responsibility of the state to ensure a balance between development and environmental protection.

"The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 underscores the need to develop active transport network, and accord highest priority to pedestrians and cyclists in the hierarchy of road users," the proclamation stated.

In line with the proclamation, Marcos designated the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on Active Transport (IATWG-AT) of the Department of Health (DOH) to lead and supervise the observance of the "National Bike-to-Work Day".

The IATWG-AT is also mandated to identify programs, projects and activities for the annual celebration.

