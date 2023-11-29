House approves bill to access GOCC funds for 2023 budget

MANILA — The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 9513, which would allow the government to tap the idle funds of government owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to fund items in the 2023 national budget under the unprogrammed appropriations.



Unprogrammed appropriations (UA) refer to items in the budget that do not have funds yet—a standby authority to spend on those items once government can identify a funding source from either revenues or loans



The bill will amend Section 1 of the Special Provisions of the Unprogrammed Appropriations under Republic Act 11936 to add a 4th criterion to fund those items: funds of state firms in excess of their current administrative and operational expenses, benefit obligations and reserve requirements.



The committee fact sheet submitted by the Appropriations Committee explained that the measure seeks to maximize idle funds of state firms.



"These funds lie idle in the banks or are invested in time deposits and other securities with other government and non-government financial institutions and results in the inefficient use of national government resources," House Ways and Means Committee Chair Joey Salceda said in his explanatory note as author of the bill.



The bill explained that it does not violate the Administrative Code. It will be submitted to the Senate for action.



Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas voted against the bill.



"This move has potential implications on social services and programs, and will likely only serve to expand the pork barrel system," Brosas said.



Brosas noted that the current utilization of unprogrammed funds from 2020 to 2022, ranging from 69 percent to 89 percent, reveals that a significant portion of UA is already being funded and utilized through the existing three criteria for financing.



"For this year, the government even allotted P807 billion authorized unprogrammed funds, historically the largest annual Unprogrammed Appropriations," Brosas said.



Brosas also questioned the necessity of increasing the cash streams for unprogrammed funds, saying these funds should rightfully be remitted to the Treasury as official revenues.



"The proposal to source funds from excess GOCC revenues raises concerns about the direction of GOCCs and the potential intensification of profit-based fund sourcing at the expense of social services and the welfare of ordinary Filipinos," Brosas added.



Brosas added it is imperative to prioritize regular funds for agencies directly involved in providing social services.



"Discretionary allocations through unprogrammed funds may also undermine the intended projects and programs for the Filipino people," Brosas explained.

