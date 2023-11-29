Secretary Carlito Galvez together with other government officials hold a press briefing to announce that the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front (NDF) have agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution to end the armed conflict at the Kalayaan, Malacanang Palace on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — The peace talks under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) is new and not a resumption of those conducted in previous administrations, Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said on Wednesday.

Galvez said the fresh set of negotiations aim to come up with a new framework agreement and form its parameters so parties would be able to move forward.

"Napag-agree-han po namin ay ito pong peace talk po na ito, ay ito ay bago hindi resumption," said Galvez in a public briefing.

"[Itong] ginagawa natin na usaping ito, ito ay bago. Kasi, we have learn from the lesson of the past, na nakita natin marami pa tayong tinatawag na serial or tinatawag na mga conditions na we cannot move on the succeeding stages of the negotiation," he said.

Galvez said the two parties believe that a new framework, which would set the parameters of the negotiation, was crucial since this could set the final peace agreement.

He also cited government's process in attaining the final peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). This was signed in 2014.

"Makikita natin may mga stages po tayo, ang first phase po natin ay itong joint statement and then later iyong framework agreement, and then after the framework agreement iyong final peace agreement," he said.

"Kasi kung ang gagawin natin ay bibigyan natin kaagad ng precondition at saka gagamitin natin po iyong mga nagdaang mga kasunduan ay talaga pong hindi uusad ang usapin pong pangkapayapaan," he said.

Malacañang on Tuesday said the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) have agreed to resume peace talks to end a decades-old insurgency.

The two parties have met informally since 2022 in the Netherlands and Norway for discussions facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. They reached a consensus on Nov. 23, 2023, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.