Filipino national Noralin Babadilla freed by Hamas

MANILA — Filipino national Noralin Babadilla, who was taken hostage by the Hamas militant group in its October attack in Israel, has been freed, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday.

"Just days after expressing concern for Noralin Babadilla’s whereabouts, I am very happy to announce that Noralin is safely back in Israel, becoming the second Filipino released from Gaza,” the President said on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

With her release, Marcos said "all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for."

Babadilla, a caregiver, was visiting close friends with her partner Gideon Babani in Kibbutz Nirim when Hamas attacked on Oct 7. Babani was murdered, while Babadilla, a dual citizen, was taken captive by Hamas into Gaza, according to the Israeli Embassy in Manila.

Babadilla is undergoing medical evaluation at a Tel Aviv hospital, where Philippine authorities will visit her later Wednesday, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.



Babadilla was freed a few days after Marcos confirmed that Hamas released another Filipino national, Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco.

Babadilla and Pacheco "will receive support from the Israeli government as given to all Victims of Terror," the Israeli Embassy said.

"The Israeli government is committed and will do whatever is needed to bring them back home," it added.

Marcos thanked Israeli authorities for facilitating the two caregiver's release and for all ongoing assistance to Filipinos in Israel. He also thanked the governments of Egypt and Qatar “for their crucial role in this process over the past several weeks.”

A truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day on Wednesday after additional hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with mediator Qatar hoping for a more durable arrangement.

The truce agreement has brought a temporary halt to fighting sparked by Hamas's Oct. 7 attack, which killed 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's subsequent aerial and land campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, according to Hamas officials, and rendered large parts of the territory's north uninhabitable.

An estimated 1.7 million Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to leave their homes so far, more than half the territory's population.

Some 150 hostages, including 9 children, are still held by Hamas, the Israeli Embassy said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

