DENR clears 2 Pasay City reclamation projects after review

Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Work on two reclamation projects in Pasay City may proceed after the environment department found them compliant with requirements.

The Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) earlier said the 265-hectare Pasay Harbor City Reclamation Project and 360-hectare Pasay Reclamation Project "fully aligned" with Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) guidelines.

The two were among the projects that were suspended last Aug. 11 for compliance review.

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga affirmed the resumption of the reclamation projects during a Palace briefing, saying this went through technical conferences in her agency.

"After they complied with what was required, documentation-wise and then review-wise as well overall. The DENR actually submitted a report and they had in fact substantially complies," Loyzaga told Palace reporters.

"Some of the Environmental Compliance Certificate and area clearance terms were given on certain conditionalities and so we are trying to address the compliance to those conditionalities, not the post but now in terms of the review process," she added.

The DENR chief clarified that all they had to do was "evaluate and assess compliance" but that lifting the suspension would be up to the PRA.

For its part, the PRA said they recognize that the project will affect Pasay City communities and that the agency's lines are still open for any concerns.

"We are committed to fostering open and constructive dialogue with all affected parties, valuing their inputs as integral in navigating this development together," the PRA statement read.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda this week said the reclamation projects would bring an estimated P563 billion in real estate assets for the government.

These projects also stood to be "very strong cases of responsible reclamation," Salceda said, noting that reclamation projects previously shielded Pasay City from flooding.

Reclamation projects require environmental impact assessments and an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the DENR before work on them can start.

Environmental groups have warned about the damage that reclamation projects will cause to marine habitats as well as to coastal communities that rely on the sea for their livelihood.