MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday called out the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) over its order prohibiting the sale of pampano and pink salmon in wet markets, citing Fisheries Administrative Order 195 issued in 1999.

"Marami ang nagulat nang lumabas sa balita na pinagbabawal na ng BFAR ang pagtinda sa merkado ng salmon at pampano... Kaya naman nangamba ang mga maliliit at kawawang mga tindera na umaasa sana sa pagkakakitaan nila sa pagtinda ng mga isdang ito," Tulfo said in a privilege speech.

BFAR gave the vendors until December 3 to get rid of their salmon and pampano supplies.

BFAR chief information officer Nazario Briguera said the bureau will seize imported pompano and pink salmon sold in wet markets starting December 4 to protect the local fishing industry.

"Pasensya pero ang mga mayayaman na lang na may perang makakain sa hotel at restaurant ang pwedeng makakain ng mga isdang ito. Or kung gusto mo kumain nito yung delata lang ang pwede mo bilhin. This is very anti-poor!" said Tulfo.

Tulfo enumerated his issue with FAO 195.

"Why then in the implementation of the law and FAO 195, itong maliliit at pobreng mga tindera sa palengke ang pinag-iinitan at pinahihirapan?Something smells fishy here... This is a clear violation of equal protection. Malinaw na discrimination ito laban sa mga maliliit na tindera sa merkado. And more importantly, BFAR went beyond the provisions of the law," said Tulfo.

Tulfo said he wants to find out the reason behind BFAR's latest moves.

"Kailangan po natin alamin saan nanggagaling ang masangsang na amoy dito sa ginawa ng BFAR. For one, FAO 195 is a 23-year old issuance. Maybe it should be reviewed to be in tune with the needs of the industry," he said.

"I am warning BFAR to get its act together to implement the law as intended by the legislative," he added.

