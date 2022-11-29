Former Vice President Atty. Leni Robredo speaks during the KAS Solutions Conference in Makati City on Nov. 29, 2022. The conference hosted the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, aims to provide the general public with tools to fight fake news, misinformation, and disinformation, in partnership with organizations from the media, public relations, tech, and law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Aside from countering specific attacks from troll armies, former Vice President and Angat Buhay Chairperson Leni Robredo on Tuesday stressed the importance of legislation in fighting disinformation.

Speaking in a forum against disinformation organized by the German foundation Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Robredo cited 2 laws introduced in the European Union, namely the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act.

Robredo noted that under the first law, internet service providers and digital platforms are held responsible for algorithms, removal of illegal products and creating a reporting mechanism for users to flag illegal content.

“Very important piece of legislation, kailangan lang maayos yung implementation,” Robredo said.

(It should just be implemented properly.)

She also noted that under the second law, consumers are protected against abuses and personal data cannot be used for targeted advertising.

Robredo, who just came from speaking engagements as a Hauser fellow in the United States, said that the international community regards the Philippines as the “ground zero” and “petri-dish” for disinformation.

“They want to understand how we arrived at the situation we are in right now and why, they want to see what lessons can be learned from our experiences,” Robredo said.

In her speech, the former Vice President quoted heavily on extensive studies made by sociologists Jonathan Ong and Nicole Curato on the propagation of false information by advertising executives who engage with political actors, mid-level operators and the rank and file army of trolls, among others.

Robredo also noted some people such as “senator satirists” have access to power and use “coded attacks” that can transcend fact-checking.

“Kaya siya hindi nafa-fact-check kasi satire siya, pero familiar naman kayo dito di ba, yung mga 'Len-Len' videos?” Robredo asked the audience.

(It's not being fact-checked because it's satire. You're familiar with these 'Len-Len' videos, right?)

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was featured in parody videos that appeared to make fun of Robredo during the May 2022 presidential race.

Robredo said she hoped Tuesday's forum, attended by various stakeholders, would address the extensive problem of disinformation in the Philippines.

“There is a lot of work to do, the problem is big but not insurmountable, so I hope that after today mas klaro na where the direction is,” Robredo said.

Robredo said she is set to go back to the US by the end of the week to continue her speaking engagements as a visiting fellow of Harvard Kennedy School.

