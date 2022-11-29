Philippines confirms 801 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

MANILA — The Philippines' COVID-19 cases continue to rise with the addition of 801 new infections Tuesday.

The country's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has reached 4,035,487 while 18,250 are currently battling the disease.

Twelve new coronavirus deaths were recorded by the health department, pushing the nation's COVID death toll to 64,620.

On the other hand, DOH data logged Tuesday some 1,074 who have recovered from the respiratory disease.

The Philippines has recorded 3,952,617 individuals who beat the coronavirus infection.

Amid the detection of highly infectious and immune-dodging omicron subvariant BQ.1, experts again urged Filipinos to tighten virus measures and get boosted against COVID-19, especially with the expected increase in mobility this Christmas season.

Data showed more than 20.9 million Filipinos have so far received their first COVID-19 boosters.

That's out of 73.7 million who have been fully vaccinated.

The DOH has also warned that the country's daily COVID-19 cases might reach nearly 2,300 by the end of December should there be a decline in minimum public health standards.

The figures are based on its latest projection for the upcoming holiday season, said Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau.

RELATED VIDEO