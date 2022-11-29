Law enforcement authorities said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Piñas City for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush. Contributed photo/File

MANILA — A Las Piñas court on Tuesday held its sixth hearing on the drug possession charges filed against Juanito Remulla III, the eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

It was also the last day for the prosecution to present evidence and witnesses to testify against the younger Remulla.

Remulla III's lawyers said they were confident that the case would meet the Supreme Court's requirement for a speedy trial.

“Hanggang today ang deadline ng prosecution.... Kailangan ma-complete ng prosecution today," lawyer Kit Belmonte told reporters.

(Today is the deadline of the prosecution. They should complete the prosecution today.)

Belmonte added that their camp was still waiting for the resolution from the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on the separate drug importation charges against their client.

He said it was up to the court if Remulla III would be called to appear in person in future hearings about his case.

Belmonte declined to disclose further details on Tuesday's hearing, citing the sub judice rule that restricts comments on judicial proceedings.

However, he said that Remulla III—also Belmonte's nephew—was still "okay" despite the charges against him.

"Laban yun. Kamag-anak ko yun, kaya laban yun,” said Belmonte.

(He will fight this case. He's a relative, so I know he'll fight.)

Remulla III's camp is scheduled to present their evidence and witnesses on Dec. 7, 14, and 22.

The younger Remulla was arrested during a controlled delivery operation by agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City on Oct. 11.

He pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charges against him.

