Briton arrested for running drug den in Cebu City

Courtesy of PDEA-7

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested on Tuesday a British national who was allegedly running a drug den in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said the operation transpired inside a rented condominium unit. Two other individuals were also arrested during the operation.

“The British national allegedly works as a web designer and was a renter in the unit,” said Alcantara.

They seized 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P340,000, drug paraphernalia, and a cellphone from the suspect.

Charges of violations of the Dangerous Drugs Act will be prepared against the suspect and his cohorts.

The operation happened hours after PDEA-7 destroyed almost 37 kilos of shabu amounting to more than P256 million. These were seized and confiscated in the second half of the year.—Report by Annie Perez