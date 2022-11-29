SINGAPORE - Sinuportahan ng DonBelle fans ang pelikula ng tambalang DonBelle na An Inconvenient Love o AIL. Idinaos ang premiere night ng AIL sa Suntec Golden Village Cinema noong November 26, 2022. Mainit ang pagtanggap ng mga Pinoy sa one of the biggest love teams of their generation na DonBelle.

International screening ng AIL sa Singapore noong November 26, 2022

November 25 dumating ang AIL team sa Singapore kasama sina Belle Mariano at Donny Pangilinan kung saan sinalubong sila ng mga tagahanga sa Changi Airport.

Pag-aabang ng DonBelle fans sa Singapore Changi airport noong November 25, 2022

Pagsalubong ng DonBelle fans kina Belle at Donny sa Singapore Changi airport noong November 25, 2022

Kinapanayam ng Filipino video creator sa Singapore na si Jun Rigonan ang “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team” bago ang premiere screening kung saan host din si Rigonan ng pre-screening show at games kasama na ang mga Pilipinong maaga pa lang ay matiyaga nang pumila para makapanood ng pelikula.

“S o grateful that a lot of them purchased tickets to watch as a group. It’s just so nice to get together and to experience this movie...it’s so fun lang kasi nafi-feel namin yung excitement nila,” sabi ni Donny sa panayam sa kanya ni Rigonan.

DonBelle sa panayam sa Singapore kasama si Jun Rigonan

First time namang makaapak ni Belle sa Singapore at talagang na-enjoy niya ang mga pagkain sa bansa.

“ Cereal prawns...Oh my gosh! I ate before going to Hawker (Center). And pagdating ko doon, busog na busog ako, pero noong nakita ko (cereal prawns)...tinry ko, ay di ko kaya, ang sarap! ” masayang kwento ni Belle.

Ang pagdating nina Belle at Donny sa Suntec Golden Village Cinema sa Singapore sa pre-screening show para sa AIL

At sa tanong kung gaano ba sila ka-close, inamin ng magkatambal na close sila sa isa’t-isa.

“ I would say, we’re very close...I think, every day we do text of course. We do a lot of stuff we love to do together and we support each other. And I’m always gonna be here to just be there for her. And I love the fact that we’re able to go through this journey together,” sabi ni Donny.

Ang tambalang DonBelle sa pre-screening show ng AIL sa Singapore kasama ang kanilang fans

At ang mga simpleng ginagawa ni Donny naman ang nagpapakilig kay Belle.

“S imple gesture...like just knowing what coffee I like, those stuff make me kilig. I ’ m very close to him, he’s my best friend,” ani Belle.

Ayon pa sa dalawa, magiging willing kang dumanas ng mga “inconvenience” kapag mahal mo ang isang tao.

“ I think all types of love come with inconveniences and struggles. But it’s just a matter of getting through that inconvenience for the person you love,” sabi ni Belle.

DonBelle fans sa Singapore na matiyagang pumila para makapanood ng special screening ng AIL

“ I agree. Actually wala namang love na perpekto, that’s actually part of the movie. It’s not love if there’s no inconvenience. But I think, in order for you to really showcase that love is to go through the inconvenience together and to grow, and learn and become better individuals through those inconveniences,” ani Donny.

May payo rin ang DonBelle sa mga magkarelasyong may LDR o long distance relationship.

“ I believe that distance makes the heart go fonder. And as long as you’re both willing to get through that inconvenience, nothing is impossible for the both of you,” ani Belle.

“ S yempre, hindi madali rin ‘ yun di ba? My sister, she was...LDR (long distance relationship) for a while, but now they’re stronger than ever...I think my biggest thing is to just follow your heart, and from there everything will follow,” sabi naman ni Donny.

Photo op ng fans sa tambalang Belle at Donny sa Singapore noong November 26, 2022

Kasalukuyang napapanood na ang AIL sa 175 sinehan sa Pilipinas at worldwide. Ginanap na ang international screenings ng pelikula sa iba-ibang bansa tulad ng: Guam, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Qatar, USA, Malaysia, Canada habang gaganapin ang special international screenings sa Hong Kong at Cambodia ngayong unang linggo ng Disyembre.