MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial bet Samira Gutoc on Monday tested negative for illegal drugs, making her the party's final 2022 aspirant to obtain a drug-free test result from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candiate @GutocSamira tests negative for marijuana, shabu, cocaine, other illegal drug substance.



With Gutoc’s negative drug test result from the PDEA, Aksyon Demokratiko’s entire slate for #Halalan2022 is cleared from the use of narcotics. pic.twitter.com/w1iVQeottP — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 29, 2021

Gutoc underwent voluntary drug testing a week after Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso and the party's other bets for the 2022 elections completed the same procedure last week.

Carl Balita, Gutoc's partymate and another senatorial aspirant, earlier said that the Mindanaoan civic leader was unable to join the drug test last week as she was out of town.

The slate and other politicians gunning for a seat in the 2022 elections have been undergoing voluntary drug tests since last week after President Rodrigo Duterte alleged that one presidential contender is a known user of cocaine.

Domagoso and Senate President Vicente Sotto III - who is running for Vie President - earlier said that those seeking public office should have their drug tests done at the PDEA instead of private clinics and hospitals.

