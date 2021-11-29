Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Vice President Leni Robredo during the unveiling of their mural at the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City on Nov. 27, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday urged voters to look into the track record of contenders in the 2022 elections, which she said would indicate if they can deliver on their campaign promises.

Robredo said it was "easy" for candidates to promise whatever voters wanted to hear. She said she expected her labor platform to be similar to other presidential bets.

But referring to her rivals, the Vice President said, "Noong hindi pa ba sila kandidato, nagbibigay na sila ng oras sa mga manggagawa? Kinakausap man lang ba nila, nagkokonsulta man lang ba sila?"

(When they were not yet candidates, did they give time to workers? Did they even talk to, consult with workers?)

"Iyon ang indications na papanagutan kung ano ang commitment at hindi lang siya campaign promise. Tingin ko iyon ang pinakamahalaga ‘pag pinapakinggan natin ang kandidatong nagsasalita, parating titingnan natin kung ano ang kaniyang track record," she told labor leaders.

(Those are indications that they would fulfill their commitment and it will not just be a campaign promise. When listening to a candidate talk, I think it is most important that we look at his track record.)

"Tinitingnan ko rin iyong ibang mga kandidato, sasabihin nila iyong halimbawa programa nila para sa agri, pupunta sila sa palayan, doon sila magpapa-video. Hindi naman iyon proof na aasikasuhin mo iyong sektor. Ang proof na aasikasuhin mo ang sektor, kung bago nito, bago ka nagkandidato, nasaan ka?" she added.

(I also see other candidates who for instance would lay their agriculture program, go to a rice field, and shoot their video there. That is not proof that you will take care of the sector. The proof is if before this, before you became a candidate, where were you?)

Robredo, a former labor lawyer, signed a covenant on Monday with several workers' groups. In it, she committed to support the passage of a security of tenure bill and push to bring the minimum wage closer to a “living wage”, among others.

"Itong pipirmahan nating ito, hindi ako magikero… maraming mga factors na magko-contribute para mangyari ito. It is only when we work together na maaayos natin ’to," Robredo said of the covenant.

(With what we are going to sign, I am not a magician, there are a lot of factors that will contribute for this to happen. It is only when we work together that we can fix this.)

Robredo said if she is elected president, there would be a "healthy mechanism" through which disagreements could be discussed. She said she would also "clean up" government so that it can gain the trust of employers and other sectors.

"Sa akin, hindi ako sa inyo mako-commit na ‘pag ako nakaupo, giginhawa ang buhay n’yo lahat. Hindi iyon mangyayari kung hindi n’yo ako sasamahan," said Robredo. "Ang aking mako-commit ngayon, mabibigyan kayo ng maraming puwang para mag-participate kayo sa governance."

(I cannot commit that if I will, all your lives will improve. That will not happen if you will not join me. What I can commit is you will be given greater space to participate in governance.)