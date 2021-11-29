Pinoy singers, bida sa musical theatre cabaret sa Paris

PARIS - Bumida sa sariling musical theatre cabaret show sa Paris ang Pinoy dynamic duo singers na sina Dennis Astorga at Charley Magalit.

Nagpabilib sila sa mga Parisian sa cabaret show na “Simply Musicals, Manila-London-Paris". Inawit nila ang iba’t ibang kanta mula sa sikat na musicals na napapanood sa Broadway, West End at Paris.

Nagpamalas din sila ng galing sa pagsayaw at binigyang buhay din nila ang musikang Pinoy.

“I’ve been dreaming of this, especially after COVID, ‘di ba? .Being back onstage kasi, I haven’t been onstage for a long time, like in a legitimate musical theatre singing, so I’m very, very happy,” saad ni Dennis Astorga, isang baritone singer.

Si Astorga ay seasoned international singer na naka-base sa Paris. Mahigit dalawampung taon na siyang nagpe-perform sa iba’t ibang parte ng Europe at ilang sikat na venues sa Paris.

Kasama sa musical credits n’ya ang Miss Saigon sa London West End at naging Paris Disneyland lead singer din sya sa shows doon.

Si Magalit naman ay singer, actress, voice-over artist at vocal coach. Nag-perform na siya locally at internationally, sa musical theatres at opera productions. Naging stage performer din sya sa Disney Cruise Line at lead vocalist sa Hong Kong Disneyland.

“We’re so happy to finally show Simply Musicals here in Paris because it really showed a lot of Filipino culture and absolutely the Filipino talents. So we’re really happy. It’s funny kasi this morning sinasabi ko na see you online pero hindi pala. We’re gonna see each other in the theatre, so see you onstage,” sabi ni Charley Magalit, Pinay soprano.

Damang-dama ang saya ng mga nakapanood ng kanilang performance.

"It’s exceptional but I’m also proud of their choices of songs, especially the Filipino songs. I wish more and more Filipinos could watch them because the bravery of putting up a show with Filipino songs, was probably introduced to the French audience for the very first time,” sabi ni Joyce Marison Camacho.

Maging ang piyanista ng cabaret show ay hindi naitago ang paghanga sa dalawang Pinoy artists.

“They are two of the most exciting performers I’ve worked with and wonderful people too. When they sing these songs about their families and missing the Philippines, they’re singing from the heart and they’re singing about themselves. That’s autobiographical,” saad ni Thomas Macfarlane, pianist.

Ang cabaret ay mula sa direksyon ni Sylvain Mathis at choreography ni Cathy Orondel. Ipinalabas ang cabaret sa loob ng apat na araw kung saan full house ang bawat show.

