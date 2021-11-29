Pharmally executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong arrived at the Pasay City Jail, Nov. 29, 2021. Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Two officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp have been transferred to Pasay City Jail Monday afternoon for failing to cooperate with the ongoing Senate investigation on alleged anomalous pandemic deals.

Pharmally executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong arrived at the Pasay City Jail shortly before 2 p.m. They earlier tested negative for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test.

Last week, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered that Dargani and Ong be transferred to Pasay City Jail for their failure to submit the company's financial documents.

The documents could supposedly help shed light on the Senate's investigation of Pharmally, which supplied the Philippine government with allegedly overpriced COVID-19 equipment since last year.

The Senate panel is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

Some senators earlier said the PS-DBM bought allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits from the company, whose executives are accused of fraudulent schemes in Taiwan, instead of procuring from local suppliers that were selling cheaper items.

The panel has so far recommended the filing of various charges against Pharmally's officers, Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang and former budget official Christopher Lloyd Lao, among others, due to the allegedly anomalous transactions.

—With a report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

