Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2 amid Omicron threat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 08:56 PM

Commuters try to catch aride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on August 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA — The National Capital Region will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 as recommended by the country's inter-agency task force on coronavirus, Malacañang announced Monday.

In a statement, Palace acting spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also announced the following areas will remain or be placed under Alert Level 2:

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

  • Benguet
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Baguio City
  • Mountain Province
  • and Ifugao

ILOCOS REGION 

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Ilocos Norte
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

CAGAYAN VALLEY

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • City of Santiago 

CENTRAL LUZON

  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Zambales
  • Tarlac

CALABARZON

  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Quezon
  • Lucena City

MIMAROPA

  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Palawan

BICOL REGION

  • Albay
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate
  • Naga City 

WESTERN VISAYAS

  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Iloilo City
  • Negros Occidental

CENTRAL VISAYAS

  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Negros Oriental
  • Siquijor

EASTERN VISAYAS

  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Ormoc City
  • Southern Leyte
  • Tacloban City
  • Western Samar

ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA

  • City of Isabela
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga Sibugay

NORTHERN MINDANAO 

  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Iligan City
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental

DAVAO REGION

  • Davao City
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao Occidental
  • Davao Oriental

SOCCSKSARGEN 

  • General Santos City
  • North Cotabato
  • Sarangani
  • South Cotabato
  • Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

  • Butuan City
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Agusan del Norte

BARMM 

  • Basilan
  • Cotabato City
  • Tawi-Tawi
  • Sulu
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao

The province of Apayao meanwhile will be placed under Alert Level 3.

Nograles said these quarantine classifications will be effective from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15. 

The announcement came hours after the Department of Health called for strict implementation of border control and minimum public health standards following the classification of Omicron as a COVID-19 variant of concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said it is not yet sure if the Omicron variant or B.1.1.529, which has a total of 50 mutations, is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.

