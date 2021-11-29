MANILA — The National Capital Region will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 as recommended by the country's inter-agency task force on coronavirus, Malacañang announced Monday.
In a statement, Palace acting spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also announced the following areas will remain or be placed under Alert Level 2:
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION
- Benguet
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Baguio City
- Mountain Province
- and Ifugao
ILOCOS REGION
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Sur
- Ilocos Norte
- La Union
- Pangasinan
CAGAYAN VALLEY
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
CENTRAL LUZON
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Zambales
- Tarlac
CALABARZON
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Quezon
- Lucena City
MIMAROPA
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Palawan
BICOL REGION
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Naga City
WESTERN VISAYAS
- Aklan
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Iloilo City
- Negros Occidental
CENTRAL VISAYAS
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Negros Oriental
- Siquijor
EASTERN VISAYAS
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Ormoc City
- Southern Leyte
- Tacloban City
- Western Samar
ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
NORTHERN MINDANAO
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
DAVAO REGION
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
SOCCSKSARGEN
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Sultan Kudarat
CARAGA
- Butuan City
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Agusan del Norte
BARMM
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Tawi-Tawi
- Sulu
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
The province of Apayao meanwhile will be placed under Alert Level 3.
Nograles said these quarantine classifications will be effective from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
The announcement came hours after the Department of Health called for strict implementation of border control and minimum public health standards following the classification of Omicron as a COVID-19 variant of concern.
The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said it is not yet sure if the Omicron variant or B.1.1.529, which has a total of 50 mutations, is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.
