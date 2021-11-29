Commuters try to catch aride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on August 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Capital Region will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 as recommended by the country's inter-agency task force on coronavirus, Malacañang announced Monday.

In a statement, Palace acting spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also announced the following areas will remain or be placed under Alert Level 2:

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Benguet

Abra

Kalinga

Baguio City

Mountain Province

and Ifugao

ILOCOS REGION

Dagupan City

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

CAGAYAN VALLEY

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

CENTRAL LUZON

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Zambales

Tarlac

CALABARZON

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon

Lucena City

MIMAROPA

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Marinduque

Romblon

Palawan

BICOL REGION

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Masbate

Naga City

WESTERN VISAYAS

Aklan

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Iloilo City

Negros Occidental

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Bohol

Cebu

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

EASTERN VISAYAS

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Tacloban City

Western Samar

ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA

City of Isabela

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

NORTHERN MINDANAO

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

DAVAO REGION

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao del Sur

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

SOCCSKSARGEN

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

Butuan City

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Norte

BARMM

Basilan

Cotabato City

Tawi-Tawi

Sulu

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

The province of Apayao meanwhile will be placed under Alert Level 3.

Nograles said these quarantine classifications will be effective from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.

The announcement came hours after the Department of Health called for strict implementation of border control and minimum public health standards following the classification of Omicron as a COVID-19 variant of concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said it is not yet sure if the Omicron variant or B.1.1.529, which has a total of 50 mutations, is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.

