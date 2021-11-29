Manny Pacquiao Foundation, Local Hearts Foundation give out 1,000 turkeys

Watch more on iWantTFC

While families were trying to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays, they're not too thankful when it comes to rising inflation costs. The American Farm Bureau estimates the cost of a feast for 10 to be around $53.31 now, up 14% from last year.

But thankfully for residents in Long Beach, California, they got a little help in the form of a thousand 20-pound turkeys, some toiletries and some trimmings, courtesy of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation and Long Beach's Local Hearts Foundation.

While some Filipinos were among those who received the blessings, some volunteered to distribute them. They say this is the Filipino boxing champ's annual Thanksgiving tradition.

"When Manny was here fighting and he went back to the Philippines, he told us to continue helping people no matter where they're in this world. That's Manny's motto and goal - helping people throughout the world," Bob Lyons of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation Board of Directors notes.

While some Filipinos weren't sure what to expect as they stood in line, they left with arms full of groceries and plenty to be thankful for.