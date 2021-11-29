LIST: Newly-registered party-lists, legal cases before Comelec

Protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on November 26, 2021. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel the certificate of his candidacy for president. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released Monday updated lists for party-list and political party registrations, as well as a list of all pending challenges to the eligibility of several aspiring candidates in the May 9, 2022 elections.

A total of 76 party-list groups, including Ang Ladlad Party, which advocates for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ sector, and political parties were denied with finality by the commission.

READ: List of party-list groups whose registration bids were DENIED, but filed motions for reconsideration that remain pending to this day#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/VmdASxYjaF — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 29, 2021

The commission also published an initial list of 147 registered party-list groups, with their respective nominees.

These include those whose registration are still valid, and those who applications were recently approved.

A separate list of 97 party-lists whose registration bids were denied, but who filed their respective motions for reconsideration, was also released.

Meanwhile, 5 party-lists, including Mocha Uson's Mothers for Change (MOCHA) and Celine Pialago's Malasakit Movement, are still awaiting resolution for their petition for registration.

Meantime, a total of 89 petitions were filed with the commission for the cancellation of certificates of candidacy (COC) or for denial of due course, including the ones filed against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

The Comelec intends to finalize the list of official candidates on Dec. 15, ahead of the Jan. 15, 2022 start of printing of official ballots.