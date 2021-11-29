MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Pumirma sa Memorandum of Understanding o MOU ang Zeald Limited, ang pinakamalaking SME digital agency ng New Zealand at ang Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry o PCCI sa isang virtual ceremony noong November 15, 2021.

“We are very happy to be able to partner with Zeald, the largest website design and digital transformation company in New Zealand,” pahayag ni PCCI President Ambassador Benedicto V. Yujuico sa MOU signing.

Mga lumahok sa virtual ceremony kasama ang mga representante mula Pilipinas at New Zealand noong November 15, 2021

Ang PCCI ang kumakatawan sa mga negosyo sa Pilipinas at sila rin ay nagbibigay ng business services para sa growth and sustainable development ng mga nasabing negosyo para sa advancement ng grassroots entrepreneurship, chamber development, international trade relations, business innovation and excellence, at operational efficiency.

Habang ang Zeald Limited naman ay isang website design and digital transformation company na may espesyalisasyon sa mabilis na digital transformation ng micro, small at medium-sized enterprises o MSMEs.

Ang MOU ay magsisilbing hakbang para sa mas produktibo at mas pinaigting na partnership sa pagitan ng PCCI at Zeald. Naniniwala ang PCCI at Zeald sa importansiya ng digital transformation sa mga negosyo sa Pilipinas. Kabilang sa mga mungkahi ng PCCI Committee para sa economic recovery ng Pilipinas ang pagpapabilis sa internet connectivity sa bansa.

“Zeald started working in the Philippines over seven years ago and we now have over 60 Philippine-based staff working in Davao city…This strategic offshoring success has been absolutely key to Zeald’s success, and not only gives us the cost advantage but also gives us access to a talented pool that is much wider and deeper than the market in New Zealand,” pagbabahagi ni Zeald CEO Andrew Forsyth.

“The Philippine Embassy in Wellington wholeheartedly welcomes the PCCI-Zeald MOU for IT and MSME support and connectivity, particularly as it advances PH-NZ business relations and the thrusts of NZ’s hosting of APEC 2021…It is also an opportunity for the embassy together with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Sydney to reinvigorate its partnership with PCCI and the NZ IT sector,” sabi naman ni Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Jesus B. Domingo.