Protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on November 26, 2021. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel the certificate of his candidacy for president. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. filed by Martial Law survivor and human rights victim Bonifacio Ilagan was raffled off to the Commission on Elections' First Division.

The Comelec's First Division is composed of Commissioners Rowena Guanzon, Marlon Casquejo and Aimee Ferolino.

In their disqualification case vs Marcos Jr., Ilagan and other martial law survivors alleged he is "perpetually disqualified from holding any public office" on the basis of his 1995 tax case conviction by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

The ruling was modified by the Court of Appeals, which acquitted Marcos Jr. of non-payment of taxes from 1982 to 1985, but affirmed his conviction for non-filing of tax returns.

Petitioners asserted that under Section 253(c) of the Tax Code, if a person is convicted of a crime penalized by said law as a public officer or employee, he or she should also be perpetually disqualified from holding any public office, to vote, and to participate in any election.

Marcos Jr.'s camp has repeatedly claimed that all the cases against him are "political trash," lodged by "political assassins," intended to block his presidential bid.

His spokesman Vic Rodriguez has urged the petitioners to "spare" the Comelec of these 'nuisance cases' so the commission can focus on preparations for #Halalan2022.

Marcos Jr., who has maintained he will not back out of the presidential race, was the third known presidential aspirant to sign up last month for the 2022 elections.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

