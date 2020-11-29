Vatican's new envoy to PH arrives in Manila

Archbishop Charles John Brown, the new Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, is greeted by church and government officials upon his arrival in Manila, Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish

MANILA - Vatican's new ambassador to the Philippines arrived in Manila Sunday morning, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said.

Archbishop Charles John Brown arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on board Philippine Airlines from New York, according to the CBCP.

He was welcomed by CBCP vice president, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, Parañaque Bishop Jesse Mercado, staff of the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila, and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

“We wish Archbishop Charles John Brown, the new Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, a productive and collaborative engagement not only with the Catholic community, but also with the Philippine government in enriching the Filipino nation’s faith and its dedication to collectively prosper,” Andanar said.

The Vatican diplomat prayed at the Mary, Mother of Good Counsel Parish Church in Parañaque, his first visit to a church in the country, according to the CBCP.

Brown, 61, was appointed to the post on September 28. It was left vacant following the appointment of Archbishop Gabriele Caccia as head of the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Pope appoints new papal nuncio to the Philippines Brown met Pope Francis during a private audience in the Vatican on October 23 before starting his new mission, the CBCP earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO