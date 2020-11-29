Traditional jeeps 'not factored' in closure of EDSA u-turns: MMDA

The u-turn slot near Dario bridge along EDSA in Quezon City closes on November 9, 2020, redirecting vehicles heading southbound to take the u-turn near Oliveros Drive while northbound vehicles take the u-turn below the EDSA-Quezon Ave flyover. It is the fourth u-turn slot to be closed along EDSA. The closures aim to speed up the travel time of the EDSA Bus Carousel. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Traditional jeepneys were not factored in when u-turn slots were closed for the EDSA Busway Project, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Sunday.

Motorists have complained of heavy traffic after the MMDA closed some 6 u-turns as passengers move to the inner lane of the metro's main thoroughway.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue a memorandum halting jeepneys' routes before EDSA, said Bong Nebrija, head of MMDA's EDSA special traffic and transport zone.

"We were not able to factor in yung pagtransition ulit ng traditional jeepney, kasi yung ruta ng traditional jeepney, we've given that to modernized jeepney, to buses. We were not able to factor that in," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We were not able to factor in traditional jeepneys because their routes were given to modernized jeepney and buses. We were not able to factor that in.)

"Nung binalik, di naman binago ang ruta and EDSA’s already configured itself. Wala na po silang madaanan. Nag-u-uturn sila nang napakalayo. Unfortunately, jeepneys are not allowed on EDSA."

(When they returned, their routes weren't changed and EDSA’s already configured itself. They have nowhere to go, so they take far u-turns. Unfortunately, jeepneys are not allowed on EDSA.)

The MMDA, however, insisted that the new measures will "modernize our transport system," Nebrija said.

"Naiintindihan po namin ang mga pasahero na naapektuhan nito (We understand the passengers affected by this), but this is something we need to do to move forward," he said.

The MMDA earlier said it was considering to open u-turn slots in North Avenue and Congressional Avenue to ease traffic.

The Metro Manila Council has yet to decide on policies for the expected heavy traffic during the holidays, Nebrija added.