Robredo urges govt to use low virus resilience ranking to improve

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives to present the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President for Fiscal Year 2021 on September 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday government should take the country's low ranking in a COVID-19 resilience index to improve its measures.

The Philippines ranked 46th out of 53 countries that were rated for success in containing the virus with the least social and economic disruption, according to the Bloomberg report that marked the first year since coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China.

Malacañang earlier contested the study, saying it does not seem accurate.

"Iyong sa akin, sana, maging bukas lang, sana maging bukas. Kasi pina-comment yata dito si Secretary (Harry) Roque... Ang sabi niya, hindi daw accurate, hindi daw ito accurate, at pinaninindigan daw natin na napakaayos noong... pag-manage natin ng COVID-19," Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(I hope they will be open because Secretary Roque's comment was that it wasn't accurate and we stand by our response in managing COVID-19.)

"Para sa akin, sana iyong mga ranking na tulad nito, ginagamit natin para mapabuti iyong response. Kasi hindi pa naman huli. Alam ko ang dami namang agencies, ang dami sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task force Against COVID-19), ginagawa iyong lahat na makakaya nila para ayusin na ito."

(For me, rankings like this should be used to improve response because it's not too late. I know many agencies in the IATF are doing their best to resolve this.)

Robredo said the study's result should be used to assess where government lacked and what can be done about it.

"Kasi una, natatawaran kasi iyong hardwork din ng maraming mga tao kapag hindi tayo accepting... Dapat ginagamit natin iyong mga ranking na kagaya nito para i-improve, para i-improve iyong mga ginagawa," she said.

(The hardwork of many people are disregarded if we don't accept this because we should use this kind of ranking to improve.)

"Ang dami nang improvement na nangyari. Pero iyon nga eh, iyong ranking na ito, ang sinasabi kulang pa... So kailangang paghusayan pa."

(We have improved so much. But this ranking says it's not enough. So we need to do better.)

The Philippines ranked lowest among Asian countries on the list, which included economies worth more than $200 billion.

It beat only 7 countries: Iran, Colombia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Peru, Argentina and Mexico.

The Philippines for several weeks topped COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and was among 20 nations with highest virus cases in the world.

As of Saturday, it has recorded 427,797 cases of COVID-19, with 31,402 active infections.