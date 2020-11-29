OVP sets deadline for donations, to focus on rehab of typhoon-hit areas

Vice President Leni Robredo visits different parts of Albay on November 3, 2020 in line with her office’s ongoing relief efforts for areas hit by Super Typhoon Rolly. The Office of the Vice President also brought relief assistance for families affected by the typhoon. Office of the Vice President

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday the fund-raising campaign of her office and its partner group Kaya Natin would accept cash donations until Monday and in-kind donations until Saturday as it moved towards rehabilitation of typhoon-hit areas.

The relief drive has raised some P643 million as of Nov. 24, Robredo earlier said.

The Vice President said her office has deployed teams to survey housing materials needed by victims of the series of typhoons that lashed Luzon beginning last month.

"Naglagay na kami ng deadline for donations kasi hanggang kasi tuloy-tuloy iyong donations, hindi masyadong natututukan iyong rehab phase. So ngayon, iyon na iyong inaasikaso natin," she said in her weekly radio show.

(We set deadlines for donations because they keep coming, so we can't focus on the rehab phase. So that's what we're working on right now.)

"Nagta-try na kasi mag-normalize iyong mga communities na tinamaan. So gusto na naming tumutok sa rehabilitation phase."

(Communities are trying to return to normal, so we want to focus on the rehabilitation phase.)

Aside from housing, typhoon victims also need to rebuild their livelihood, Robredo said. Typhoon Ulysses, the latest to devastate Luzon, left some P11.8 billion in damage to infrastructure and P7.2 billion in damage to agriculture.

"S,o ito iyong mga tinitingnan natin, papaano makakatulong iyong opisina namin para sa rehabilitation. Halimbawa, iyong mga nasa fishing communities, sira iyong mga boats," she said.

(So we're looking at how we can help on rehabilitation. For example, boats were destroyed in fishing communities.)

"Iyong mga farming communities, ano iyong puwedeng itulong sa kanila. Puwede rito mga binhi, mga seedlings, puwedeng livestock, para mayroon silang hanapbuhay bago iyong mga mas permanent na tulong darating."

(In farming communities, it can be seedlings, livestock so they can earn before receiving a more permanent help.)