LPA forecast to enter PAR within 24 hours: PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said early Sunday.

The LPA, spotted 1,500 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 4 a.m., was unlikely to develop into a tropical depression but will bring rains over Visayas and southern Luzon, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

"Nakikita nating magdadala ng ulan habang lumalapit sa parte ng Visayas and even southern Luzon," he said during PAGASA's briefing.

(We can see this bringing rains while it approaches Visayas and even southern Luzon.)

The tail-end of a frontal system or the interaction of cold air and warm air from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol region, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, meantime, will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country is expected to experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific region.