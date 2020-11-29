DFA reports 9 new deaths due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,676 on Sunday as 11 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and 9 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad are at 3,334, as 7,497 of those infected have recovered, while 845 have died.

29 November 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 590 in the Asia Pacific, 286 in Europe, 2,327 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 429,864 people. The tally includes 8,373 deaths, 398,624 recoveries, and 22,867 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 62.2 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.45 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

