Coron to reopen to local tourists Tuesday

MANILA - Coron town in Palawan is set to reopen Tuesday to local travelers, the Department of Tourism said Sunday.

Tourists aged 15 to 65 must secure a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test result within 72 hours before entering Coron, the agency said.

They are also required to have pre-arranged accommodation and tour packages and submit an online health declaration form at www.corontourism.ph. Once registration is approved, visitors will be given a QR code that will serve as their pass.

Ten hotels and resorts were allowed to operate subject to regular monitoring of health and safety standards, the DOT said.

“As we gradually reopen destinations, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our visitors and tourism workers to prevent the spread COVID-19 in the country,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

"We remind our LGUs (local government units) to enforce and monitor the minimum health and safety standards such as the wearing of face masks and shields, regular hand sanitizing and observance of physical distancing."

All tourists will undergo health assessment at the triage area of Busuanga Airport and if found to be symptomatic, antigen testing worth P3,500 will be required, according to the DOT.

If the traveler tests positive, they will be brought to the hotel's isolation room, it said.

All business establishments in the town will operate at half-capacity until 10 p.m., it added.

Tourists may visit app.philippines.travel for more information.

