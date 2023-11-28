Teodoro warns SEA nations vs relying on ‘mightier’ countries on territorial issues

US soldiers (front) disembark from a Chinook helicopter during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) of the US-Philippines 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) military exercise at Capas, Tarlac province, March 31, 2022. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Southeast Asian nations should be wary of relying on "bigger and mightier countries of brute power" to advance their issues of national territory and sovereignty, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Tuesday.

The defense secretary, a former legislator and mining exec, made the remarks before around 160 delegates of the Veterans Confederation of ASEAN Countries (VECONAC) at an assembly in a Pasay City hotel.

The delegates come from the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, and Brunei.

"We are beset in this country by the force of greater powers seeking to expand their reach and influence into our national sovereignty and territory, and thus, the Philippines struggles again,” Teodoro said in his speech.

The Philippines has been navigating relations with treaty ally the US and with regional power China and has been pursuing a policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

"We are facing the same threats again in a different guise. Different actors again threaten our security and peace, and if one member of ASEAN’s security is strengthened, then collectively, we open the door for further expansionism by others whom we do not want."

'Heed the signs of the times'

The top defense official also urged the veterans and their organizations to heed the "signs of the times" and learn from the country's leaders' past mistakes.

"Why am I telling you this? Because if we disregard the signs of the times and we fail to act collectively, and you fail to exercise your influence on your current leadership in order to act as one, then your individual struggles may have been for naught, which we do not want to see," Teodoro said.

"Then again, use our examples too of your individual struggles not to repeat the mistakes that our leaders made in the past."

Retired military and police officials in the Philippines retain influence over active officers and personnel.

"We seek the path of principled peace, sustainable peace, institution-building, and mechanisms of trust between our countries," Teodoro said.

"We seek brotherhood, sisterhood and friendship between ASEAN countries because it is not just accident that we are here together. We have to work together to make this region the most prosperous and most peaceful in the world."

The general assembly of the VECONAC aims to fortify unity and collaboration among veterans' organizations, fostering regional solidarity through "impactful initiatives" and formulation of clear action plans.

It also aims to promote and defend regional peace and security and ensure the health and well-being of all veterans in the ASEAN.