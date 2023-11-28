PUP grad tops November 2023 Nutritionist-Dietitians board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 895 out of 1,219 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination given this month.

Genesis Orsal Rivera of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa topped the exams with a rating of 92.60 percent.

Michelle Orot Udarbe of the University of the Philippines Diliman placed second with 92.05 percent, while Mark Jherome Corachea Morgado of UP Los Baños placed third with91.35 percent.

UP Diliman, UPLB and Central Mindanao University were the top performing schools with a passing percentage of 100 percent.

Here are the successful examinees for the Nutritionist-Dietitians board exams.

