People pass by a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural along Pedro Gil, Manila on May 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health recorded 1,218 new COVID cases from November 21 to 27.

The daily average for the week is 174 cases, which is one percent higher than COVID cases in the week of November 14 to 20.

Of the new cases, 11 were severe and critical. Eleven deaths were recorded, all of which happened from November 14 to 27.

A total of 216 severe and critical cases of COVID were admitted to the hospital as of Sunday.

Of the 1,390 ICU beds allocated for COVID, 158 or 11.4 percent, were occupied. Non-ICU bed utilization was at 17.7 percent.

The DOH reminded the public not to be complacent and continue to practice minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, staying in well ventilated places, and isolating immediately when symptoms are felt.

