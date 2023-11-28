MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday confirmed that strands of a man's hair were among the items recovered from an abandoned car in Batangas, which is believed to be connected to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

Authorities have not yet identified to whom the hair belongs and they are waiting for legal basis to obtain DNA profiles from the identified suspects, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) Acting Chief Col. Jean Fajardo said.

“We can confirm na aside doon sa mga hair strand na nag-match doon sa DNA profile po ng magulang ni Catherine ay mayroon pa ring hair strands doon na magma-match sa male po. Pero as to the owner of hair strands po, we need po kasi ng DNA samples din katulad ng ginawa natin sa magulang ni Ms. Catherine…. So kailangan natin ng specimen to compare doon sa different hair strand na hindi po kay Catherine po," she said.

A preliminary investigation for the cases of kidnapping and serious illegal detention is scheduled for December 19 and January 9, where the suspects, PMaj. Allan de Castro and his driver, are expected to submit their counter affidavits.

PNP earlier said the samples taken from the abandoned SUV matched those of Camilon's kin, corroborating witnesses' accounts that she was seen being transferred to the said vehicle.

