The Sandiganbayan building in Quezon Cit on February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former La Union Rep. Thomas Dumpit, Jr. and 8 others of graft and malversation charges in connection with the use of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) totaling P5.85 million.

In a 179-page decision Tuesday, the Sandiganbayan First Division dismissed due to failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt 4 counts of graft, 2 counts of malversation and 2 counts of malversation through falsification charges against Dumpit.

Dumpit was accused of conspiring with officials of Technology Resource Center (TRC) and officers of NGOs to release his PDAF to AARON Foundation Philippines, Inc. (AFPI) and Kabuhayan at Kalusugang Alay sa Masa Foundation, Inc. (KKAMFI) from 2007 to 2010 to implement livelihood projects which turned out to be “non-existent.”

In acquitting Dumpit of graft, the Sandiganbayan court said that the former lawmaker was “simply carrying out acts required” for the release of his PDAF, which were deemed regular before the Supreme Court invalidated the practice in 2013.

For documents certifying that the projects were implemented, the court found that his signatures were “forged,” relying on the expert testimony of Dumpit’s expert witness.

“His scientific comparative examination of the questioned signatures of accused Dumpit revealed slow and tremulous strokes and the presence of unusual pen stop and pen lift, while the known signatures show 'unconscious continuous fine, free and forceful writing movements',” the anti-graft court said.

It also acquitted Dumpit of malversation after finding that there was no proof that “Dumpit received money as a result of the PDAF transactions, or from any of the NGOs mentioned.”

“Again, the fund represented in the SAROs was released by the DBM directly to TRC as implementing agency,” it said.

Also acquitted of graft and malversation are the former officers of TRC who processed the release of PDAF allocation to the 2 NGOs:

Dennis Cunanan

Francisco Figura

Ma. Rosalinda Lacsamana

Consuelo Lilian Espiritu

Marivic Jover

The anti-graft court also absolved the alleged president of KKAMFI Flerida Alberto and alleged AFPI incorporator Magtira-Ronquillo, who both claimed their signatures were also forged.

It determined that the alleged signatures of Pio Ronquillo, who was identified as project implementor of AFPI, were “significantly different” from his known signatures

“The Court finds that the prosecution failed to prove that the abovementioned accused committed any overt act which can be construed as active participation in the actual commission of the crime, or that they extended any moral assistance to their co-accused by moving them to execute or implement the unified criminal plan,” the court ruled.

In July, Dumpit was also acquitted of graft, malversation of public funds and malversation through falsification over the use of P45 million of his PDAF in 2009.