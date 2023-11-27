Easterlies, Amihan to bring rains in eastern PH

The eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas will experience rainy conditions due to two weather systems, PAGASA said in its weather forecast Tuesday morning.

The cool northeast monsoon or Amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar due to the Easterlies, the warm winds blowing from the Pacific.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said severe thunderstorm events are possible and may cause flooding and landslides.

Fair weather with isolated light rains is forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. On the other hand, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have warm and humid conditions with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Gale warning is hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and the northern coast of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands. Small sea vessels are not allowed to sail in these areas due to big waves from Amihan.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is not monitoring any weather disturbance through the end of the month.