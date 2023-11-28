Christmas Convoy will pass Ayungin on way to Pag-asa: NSC

Pag-asa Island. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A planned civilian convoy to bring gifts and donations to areas in the West Philippine Sea will sail near Ayungin Shoal, where BRP Sierra Madre is grounded, but will head to Pag-asa Island to visit troops and residents there, the National Security Council said Tuesday.

The council issued the statement a day after organizer Atin Ito coalition said it had been given clearance to proceed.

The NSC said it had met with organizers and "both parties agreed that a convoy to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal would not be advisable at this time since safety of the civilian convoy is of paramount importance."

The council said the convoy would instead "pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicable."

Resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre by civilian boats escorted by Philippine Coast Guard ships have been met with Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels that have used blocking maneuvers and water cannons to deter the Philippine vessels.

The NSC said the convoy will visit Pag-asa Island to visit troops and residents and to turn over donations that will be delivered to the BRP Sierra Madre in the next rotation and resupply mission.

"The agreement ensures the safety and security of the Christmas Convoy, ensures the timely delivery of donated items to our fisherfolk and frontliners, and upholds our sovereign rights to the West Philippine Sea," it also said.