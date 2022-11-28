Philippines records 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on November 24, 2022, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines reported 1,083 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 4,034,658 since the pandemic started.

The nation's active COVID-19 cases now stand at 18,507, while total recoveries is at 3,951,543.

The Department of Health data also logged 14 new deaths, raising the total COVID death toll to 64,608.

Of the total number of new cases, 452 are from Metro Manila.

Screen grab from DOH COVID-19 tracker.

DOH on Friday said it has detected 14 cases of omicron subvariant BQ.1, which is more contagious and better at evading immunity.

The detection of omicron subvariant BQ.1 poses a new threat to the country's coronavirus situation, especially with the easing up of booster uptake and relaxed mask mandates amid the holiday season.

Recent data showed more than 20.9 million Filipinos have so far received their first COVID-19 boosters. That's out of 73.7 million who have been fully vaccinated.

The more transmissible BQ.1 is said to be driving up COVID-19 infections in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, Guido David of pandemic monitor OCTA Research Group said Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate increased in the past week.

He warned that the capital region might experience a new wave of infections should this trend continue.

