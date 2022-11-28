House OKs bill vs game fixing on final reading

Voting 249-0, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 4513 or the proposed "Anti Game-fixing Act."

The bill expands the definition of game-fixing by including the acts of point-shaving and game-machinations.

The bill also considers the elements of "monetary gain" and "valuable consideration" as prima facie evidence of game-fixing.

The will would also include abetting, aiding, inducing any person to commit game-fixing and profiting therefrom as other forms of game-fixing.

It also defines game-fixing as committed by a syndicate when three or more persons conspire with one another.

It punishes game-fixing acts committed in both professional and amateur sports, including collegiate leagues.

It punishes violations with imprisonment from three years and one day to six years or a fine of not less than P1 million to P5 million.

It likewise imposes stiffer penalties of imprisonment from six years and one day to 12 years or a fine of not less than P1 million but not more than P5 million when the offender is an athlete, promoter, referee, umpire, judge, coach in the game, race or sports competition.

It also imposes life imprisonment or a fine of not less than P10 million but not more than P50 million if the offender is a member of a syndicate.

It imposes only administrative liability upon student violators who are minors.

On the other hand the bill penalizes even the mere proposal, attempt and conspiracy to commit game fixing with imprisonment from one year to three years or a fine of not less than P500,000 but not more than P1 million.

It also imposes the penalty of perpetual disqualification from participation, in any capacity, in both amateur and professional sports upon those who found guilty of game-fixing.

It also provides exemption from prosecution or punishment for those who shall disclose, testify or assist in the prosecution of game-fixing and all other punishable acts.

The same fact sheet explained the bill seeks to promote fair play and eliminate game-fixing by providing penalties against its various forms

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.