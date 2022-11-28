Office workers from nearby buildings enjoy the lights as Makati launches this year’s Ayala Land Festival of Lights LIVE at Ayala Triangle Garden in Makati City on Nov. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a proposed law that seeks to amend the Labor Code and expand the prohibited acts of discrimination against women.

Lawmakers voted 248-0 in favor of House Bill 4479, which would include the following as acts of discrimination against women, according to congressional fact sheet.

- Favoring a male over a female employee with respect to assignment, promotion, training opportunities, study and scholarship grants, solely on account of their sex or characteristics, whether actual or presumed

- Favoring a male over a female employee with respect to dismissal of personnel or the application of any retrenchment policy of the employer solely on account of their sex or characteristics, whether actual or presumed

- Denying any woman the benefits of employment or other statutory benefits under the law due to her sex

The same fact sheet explained that the bill would penalize violations with a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P200,000, and/or imprisonment of not less than a year but not more than 2 years.

It also mandates that the conviction or acquittal obtained by the employer shall not bar the female employee from filing a civil suit for the payment of her salaries or benefits.

The bill would also impose similar liabilities on any employee or person who willfully aids or abets in the commission of the prohibited acts.

The fact sheet explained that the bill would strengthen the safeguards against discrimination of women in the workplace.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.