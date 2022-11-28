Gov't bares plan to acquire emergency response vehicles

Defense officials led by officer-in-charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. inspected the demo unit of the Konektado Strategic Emergency Response Vehicle or KServ van inside Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Nov. 28, 2022. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. said Monday that the government plans to acquire emergency response vehicles for its regional offices.

Faustino issued the statement as they inspected the demo unit of the Konektado Strategic Emergency Response Vehicle or KServ van inside Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

"The immediate impact, na andun na siya agad on the ground. Napakalaki ng ano nito ang magiging, naging kontribusyon niya, kasi ang daling naka-react sa national level eh because live yung mga updates," Faustino said of the KServ van.

"And yung damage assessment, kaagad nakita. And from there, nakita natin na talagang madaling, mas madaling maka-react ang national government pagdating sa tulong na kaya niyang maibigay sa baba, sa mga napektuhan," he added.

The KServ van is a communication solution designed especially for disaster response and mitigation.

It is fully equipped with technology designed to establish connectivity even during power and signal outages to provide responders with a means to communicate with different teams on the ground.

The vehicle was deployed after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December last year as parts of Bohol and Cebu were hit by loss of power and communication lines.

The Kserv van served as a mobile command center for members of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) who were on field for disaster response, as their headquarters in Cebu was damaged, hampering coordination and assessment of other affected areas.

"What happened in Bohol during Odette was... all ISPs were down. Meaning to say, wala talagang connectivity at all. We partnered with OCD Vsat. Then all the communities were actually connected to that access point, and then there goes the wifi," explained Jake Guillen, CISCO product manager.

The Kserv is capable of providing public WiFi so residents affected by disasters can reach out to their loved ones to assure them of their safety or to ask for assistance.

