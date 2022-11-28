An artist puts finishing touches during the unveiling of a mural inside the Quezon City Jail female dormitory completed in collaboration with French and Filipino artists as well as detainees on Monday. The project, which was done in partnership between the Quezon City local government and the French Embassy, aims to express its commitment to women empowerment and human rights. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipino and French artists joined forces for a mural at the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory, in a bid to help rehabilitate the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) through art.

Five Filipino and 3 French artists worked on the mural, which was completed and unveiled on Monday in celebration of the 75th friendship anniversary between the Philippines and France.

"Art helps in different circumstances in life like in these detention center," said French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz.

"This [effort] is part of working together in [the] rehabilitation processs and part of the spirit our 75th friendship [anniversary], how we can build together," she added.

"These symbolize friendship and connection between us, the Philippines and France," said Nevye, one of the French artists who spray-painted on the walls of the Quezon City jail dormitory.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who was also present at the event, praised the French Embassy in Manila for the initiative.

"This is special because it's the initiative of the ambassador to bring it to the women's correctional, because it's more symbolic because the women are more marginalized," the local chief executive said.

The PDLs performed dance numbers for their French guests and showed off products that they sell at the jail.

RELATED VIDEO