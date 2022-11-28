Law enforcement authorities said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Piñas City for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush. Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said the suspect is his nephew. Contributed photo/file

MANILA — A Las Piñas City court on Monday held its fifth hearing over the drug case of Juanito Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

The younger Remulla's lawyers, led by Christopher Belmonte and Pernillo Campanilla, arrived at the Las Piñas Hall of Justice Monday morning, but did not disclose details to ABS-CBN News.

Asked if Remulla III would still be attend the hearing via video conference, the lawyers declined to answer, citing the sub judice rule that restricts comments about an ongoing case.

“Sub judice [rule] pa rin kami eh, no choice kami... Iyan ang di na natin puwede pag-usapan," Belmonte said.

(We're still under sub judice rule so we have no choice but not to disclose or comment on the case.)

Campanilla also said the hearing may last until 5 p.m.

Three intelligence officers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a Customs chief operation officer attended Monday's hearing.

Belmonte confirmed that the Remulla III camp is waiting for a resolution from the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for separate complaints for importation of dangerous drugs and violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The younger Remulla was nabbed during a controlled delivery operation by PDEA and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas on Oct. 11.

He pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charges.

The next hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

