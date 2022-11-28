The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is ready to cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman's investigation on the delayed implementation of Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) No. 195, or the Rules and Regulations Governing Importation of Fresh/Chilled/Frozen and Fishery Aquatic Products.

Nazario Briguera, chief of information and fisherfolk coordination unit of BFAR, said they will submit statements to explain the implementation.

The Ombudsman ordered the investigation a day news reports came out about the FAO 195, which bans the selling of illegally imported fish such as pink salmon and pampano.

Briguera maintained the order was being implemented before, and they're only being strict now, as imported fish are already hurting the livelihood of local fishermen.

"Masyado na saturated ang market ng imported, kailangan i-regulate ang mga ganito, nakakasama sa kabuhayan ng mangingisda," Briguera said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Ombudsman gave BFAR three days to explain, upon receipt of order.

RELATED VIDEO