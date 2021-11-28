MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will proceed to transfer two officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. to the Pasay City Jail over their continued failure to submit subpoenaed documents, its chairman said Sunday.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the committee, said it appeared that Mohit Dargani at Linconn Ong are lying about their knowledge on the whereabouts of Pharmally's financial documents.

The documents can supposedly help shed light on the Senate's investigation of Pharmally, which supplied the Philippine government with allegedly overpriced COVID-19 equipment since last year.

"Kaya nga sabi ko nga, hindi niyo ginawa, hindi niyo naibigay ang mga dokumento, makukuha rin namin 'yan," Gordon said in a video statement.

"Pero kayo, we have enough. You better know that you are going to go to Pasay City Jail," he added, echoing his statement during a Senate hearing last Friday.

(I've said that even though you will not give us the documents, we will have the means to get the. But as for you, we've had enough.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has signed the commitment order on the request of the Blue Ribbon Committee for the transfer of Dargani and Ong.

The Pharmally executives claim that they do not know where they left the documents, according to Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Rene Samonte.

Samonte said he told the Pharmally officials that he could go to their houses or office to retrieve the documents, but both supposedly refused to cooperate.

Dargani also claimed his lawyer, Roy Kapunan, knew where the documents were, But Kapunan denied this.

The Senate panel is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

The panel has so far recommended the filing of various charges against Pharmally's officers, Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang and former budget official Christopher Lloyd Lao, among others, due to the allegedly anomalous transactions.

