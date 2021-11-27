Vaccine deliveries soar to nearly 142 million

The government announced on Saturday that the national vaccination program reached a milestone with 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

The data from the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) indicated that as of November 26, Friday, 80,613,849 vaccine doses were administered nationwide.

Of the number, 35,391,519 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated, 45.88% of the country’s target population, while 45,056,508 individuals have received a first dose.

On November 26, 1,010,869 doses were administered nationwide.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said this showed that the government has made headway in its fight against the virus.

“We are determined to end this pandemic and bring back a greater sense of normalcy to the lives of our countrymen,” said Galvez.

“As we move closer to hitting our target of fully vaccinating 54 million Filipinos by the end of the year, I appeal to our local government units to continue ramping up their vaccination output.”

Meanwhile, Galvez also reported that vaccine deliveries in the country continued to arrive.

As of November 27, the Philippines has received a total of 141,606,240 COVID-19 doses since February.

This included the 5,225,200 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines donated by the UK government through the COVAX facility, which arrived in 3 separate tranches this week.

The figure also included the 1,219,140 doses of Pfizer vaccines bought by the national government, which arrived on Friday and Saturday.

All set for National Vaccination Days

Meanwhile, Galvez said the government was more than ready for the conduct of the first round of National Vaccination Days to be held from November 29 to December 1.

A second leg of the National Vaccination Days is set to be conducted from December 15 to 17, which aims to increase the number of fully vaccinated individuals in time for the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

RELATED VIDEO