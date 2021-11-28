Shoppers go around the Divisoria market in Manila on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,831,807.

This was the lowest number of fresh cases this year, and the fifth straight day that the country had less than a thousand new cases.

The Department of Health also reported 1,217 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,766,816.

This means that the country has a total of 16,630 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics

One hundred fifty six new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 48,361.

After weathering the ravages of COVID-19’s Delta variant, which is blamed for the worst surge in cases in the country, the Philippines is now on the lookout for the possible entry of the Omicron variant.

The government meanwhile has said that 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

But while the National Capital Region had vaccinated more than 92 percent of its target population, other regions have been lagging.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.1 million people and caused over 5.19 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 48.2 million infections and over 776,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.