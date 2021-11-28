SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna - Aksyon Demokratiko’s presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Saturday that their strategy toward the 2022 elections is to remain focused on listening to the people, regardless of survey results and amid the teaming up of other political parties.

Domagoso said the people’s response to their visits such as in this city's Barangay San Antonio will be their primary motivation to stick to the plan of moving their Listening Tour from one community to another.

The latest Social Weather Stations survey on next year's preferred presidential candidates saw Domagoso placing third, after former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, if the elections were held last October.

Last week, Marcos' Partido Federal ng Pilipinas also entered into a four-way alliance with Lakas-CMD, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino and Hugpong ng Pagbabago to back his presidential bid in tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Sama-sama na yung malalaking pulitiko ng ating bansa, mga kilalang pamilyang pulitiko sa ating bansa. Good luck sa kanila. I wish them well,” Domagoso said when sought for comment on the latest development.

(The big-time politicians of the country and popular political families in the country have united. Good luck to them. I wish them well.)

But he said his team's door will remain open to groups who may want to help push their candidacy next year. Domagoso was joined by his running mate Willie Ong, and their senatorial aspirants Atty. Jopet Sison, Carl Balita and Samira Gutoc at Saturday's event.

“Sa lahat ng tutulong, yes. Ang pulubi, hindi nakakapamili eh. Eh ako naman, eh ganun, basta lalo na kung ang pag-uusapan eh taong bayan, yung kapakanan ng utaw, medyo okay ako dun," the 47-year-old former actor said.

(We are open to those who want to help. The poor can't be choosy. I'm for it, especially if we talk about the people and their welfare.)

"Pero kung kapakanan lang ng mga pulitiko, what you call political marriage at kami-kami lang makikinabang, eh dehins na ko. Okay na ko dito sa ged-li. Tama na ko sa ma-li. Mas magaan pa dalhin. Mas marami pa kami maiikot. May awa ang Diyos” he added.

(But if it's only for the benefit of politicians, or for political marriage only, I'm out of it. I'm fine being on the side. I'm fine with my team of five, which is easier to bring along. We can also cover as many places as we can. The Lord is merciful.)

“We’re very happy. At kahit saan kami magpunta, napakainit ng pagtanggap sa amin ni Doc Willie at sa grupo namin. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat sa ating mga kababayan... Mananatiling ganito, hangga’t kaya namin” Domagoso said.

(Wherever we go, our team is being warmly received. That's why we are very thankful to our fellow countrymen... We will keep it this way, for as long as we can.)

Domagoso visited this city's public market and had breakfast at a food stall inside. His group also met with coconut farmers.

“Nawawala yung pagod namin dun sa sigla ng tao eh, yung salubong ng tao eh, yung pagnanasa ng tao na makita ka. At, higit sa lahat, biruin mo, nasa gitna tayo ng initan, wala namang lilim dito, puno ng niyog lang, hindi naalis ang tao, nakikinig,” he said.

(We get recharged when we feel the warmth of the people. Despite the heat, people are staying to listen.)

Domagoso's team was also set to visit the neighboring Quezon province on the same day.

Other 2022 presidential aspirants have also been visiting other parts of the country even though the Commission on Elections is yet to finalize the list of candidates and the official campaign period will only start on Feb. 8 next year.

