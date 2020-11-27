Robredo says fake FB account impersonating daughter Tricia

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo late Friday evening said a fake Facebook account is masquerading maliciously as her daughter Tricia.

Robredo said in a Facebook post that the account was sending hate messages, and even imitated the profile picture and entries of the Tricia's real account, while garnering a lot of followers.

"Tricia only has one Facebook account and hers is verified. May blue check siya sa katabi ng name (see left picture)," the Vice President said in her post.

"Yung fake account, siya yung nasa right picture, obviously being promoted by sick minds. If you followed the fake account or received a friend invite from the fake account, please unfriend."

The Vice President said all of the conversations and comments linked to the fake account seemed "scripted" and called on the public to report "the players and all those involved as well."

"They are fake news peddlers who do not deserve any space online," Robredo said.

"Again, this is now the culture being promoted in our midst - a culture of hate and lies. Let us not succumb to this. Hindi ganito tayong mga Filipino. We are so much better than this," she said.

Tricia, a newly-minted doctor, was earlier criticized along with her sister Aika by Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for their tweets allegedly pertaining to and critical of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo defended her daughters for being outspoken.

