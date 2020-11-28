PH COVID-19 cases top 427,000 as 1,893 more cases confirmed; Davao City tops new infections

People line up at the RFID office at the SLEX C5 toll plaza in Taguig City on Nov. 27, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines’ total COVID-19 cases jumped to 427,797 on Saturday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,893 new cases, a day after the country, with the help of private companies, inked the first vaccine deal to address the pandemic.

This is the 19th straight day that the daily tally did not exceed 2,000, but it does not include data from 11 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday.

Davao City led areas in the country with the most number of new infections after logging 200 additional cases, followed by Negros Occidental with 123, Samar (Western Samar) with 84, province of Pampanga with 60, and Quezon City with 57.

Davao City has been among the areas being monitored by the government due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and high hospital occupancy.

The number of recovered patients increased to 388,062 as the DOH logged 474 more recoveries. The total recoveries account for 90.7 percent of the total recorded cases.

The virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 79 more lives. The death toll stood at 8,333.

A total of 31,402 or 7.3 percent of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The health department said 93 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 4.4 percent are critically ill.

Of the 27,748 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,553 or 5.6 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, data showed.

A total of 14 duplicates were removed from the total tally, said the DOH. Of these, 10 were tagged as recovered cases while 1 death was removed.

A total of 18 cases initially tagged as recoveries were also found to be deaths after validation.

More than 61.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France and Russia having the highest number of cumulative cases.

Since the pandemic began, over 1.4 million people have died while 39.4 million have recovered.

