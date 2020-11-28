DOH distributes aid to more health workers who died, fell severely ill with COVID-19

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it continues to provide financial assistance for health workers who succumbed to COVID-19 and those who became severely ill.

“Nakapag-release na po kami ng 53 checks for COVID-19 severe cases and 55 checks for COVID-19 related deaths,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Vergeire, in an virtual press briefing Saturday, said more checks for severe cases will be issued, and 5 more for COVID-19 deaths.

“We are now currently evaluating 79 cases of severe cases for health care worker and 20 more deaths,” she said.

She said these cases would have to be evaluated and validated to determine if their illness or death is related to COVID-19.

“Para mabigyan na natin sila ng kanilang benefits” she said.

(So we could immediately provide them the benefits.)

Under Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, families of health workers who died due to COVID-19 will be given P1 million in assistance, while health workers who became severely-ill will receive P100,000.

Vergeire said there are now 233 active cases of COVID-19 among health care workers.

“Sila po 'yung nagpapagaling pa lang sa sakit na ito,” she said.

(They are the ones still recovering from the virus.)

There are now 1,202 health workers who recovered from COVID-19, she said.

“And that is 97.5 percent and mayroon tayong .6 percent lang na (and we just have a .6 percent) case fatality rate,” she said.