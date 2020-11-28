Amid plant craze, DENR reminds public to refrain from buying threatened species

MANILA — Are you a "plantito" or "plantita"? Do not buy or trade these threatened plants.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has reiterated its call for the public to refrain from buying or trading threatened plant species as more Filipinos jump in the plant frenzy to cope with the pandemic.

In a Twitter post Friday, the DENR said collection and trade of threatened plants are prohibited unless the act is covered by a permit.

"Collection and trade of threatened plant species are prohibited unless such acts are covered by a permit issued by the DENR. HELP us #ProtectOurWildlife. Stop patronizing these CRITICALLY ENDANGERED and ENDANGERED plant species," it said.

Some of the threatened species are as follows:

Critically-endangered

Hypericum pulogense Merr.

Tungkod Langit

Malaputat

Curran pitogo

Endangered

Dendrobium bullenianum

Hoya

The complete list of plants that are prohibited for collection may be found in DENR Administrative Order No. 2017-11 or this link.

Aside from plant collection, some Filipinos also ventured into the plant-selling business to generate income amid strict lockdowns.

But the DENR noted that the country’s flora species—like our wild animals—are protected by Republic Act 9147 or the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act,” which makes it illegal to remove, possess, trade or transport threatened species.

Violators may face imprisonment from six to 12 years and a fine of P100,000 to P1 million as specified under the law.

- Report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News