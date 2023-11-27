Sandiganbayan orders enforcement of P2.1M damages award vs Marcos associate

The Sandiganbayan building in Quezon Cit on February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has ordered the enforcement of an award of P2.1 million in damages against an associate of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

In a resolution dated November 7, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division issued a writ of execution to implement its July 18, 2023 resolution which held liable Peter Sabido, son of alleged Marcos “crony” Roberto Sabido, to pay P1 million in moral damages, P1 million in exemplary damages and P100,000 as cost of the suit to Diatagon Labor Federation (DLF).

DLF is a group of former employees of lumber company Lianga Bay Logging Co., Inc. (LBLCI), whose shares were found to have been unlawfully obtained by Sabido.

The anti-graft court, in the July resolution, found that DLF members owned 60 percent of the shares of LBLCI which Sabido took over with the blessing of the former President.

Sabido was also ordered to pay the retirement benefits, separation pay, insurance premiums, cooperative shares, unpaid salaries, wages and back wages, accrued savings, vacation and sick leaves as well as bonuses of the employees who were deprived of these benefits.

In awarding the damages, the Sandiganbayan said: “Sabido acted fraudulently, or in bad faith or wanton disregard of his obligation as President of LBLCI, by entering into anomalous transactions” that prejudiced the employees and workers of the company, on top of the non-payment of their benefits.

Among the fraudulent transactions Sabido was accused of committing:

withholding income, sales, percentage and privilege taxes from 1975-1976 amounting to P36,035.05

unpaid taxes, short payments of sales taxes, forestry charges, withholding taxes, privilege taxes amounting to P55 million

receiving more than P4.8 million as management fee from 1983 to 1986

underpricing of logs by declaring lesser size and volume of logs compared to real size and volume resulting in 25-35% overshipment

an estimated P8 million in unremitted SSS contributions already paid by workers, diverted retirement funds and insurance funds

P15 million in work-related claims comprised of SSS premiums, group insurance premiums and deficiency in the retirement benefits

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources also found 5,000 pieces of logs with no documentation and ordered the company to pay P6.7 million and P1 million in forest charges for cutting beyond its operations plan.

“The injury caused to the employees and workers and the closure of the business was caused by Sabido’s mismanagement,” said the July resolution penned by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega, who also wrote the November resolution.

Associate Justices Rafael Lagos and Maryann Corpus-Mañalac concurred in both resolutions.

The case stemmed from a civil action for recovery of alleged ill-gotten wealth from Sabido, Marcos, Imelda Marcos and other defendants filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) in 1987.

The Marcoses and their alleged cronies were accused of taking over corporations LBLCI, Philippine Integrated Meat Corporation (PIMECO), YKR Corporation and PIMECO Marketing Corporation.

The ill-gotten wealth case was junked by the same Sandiganbayan division in February 2023 for failure of the prosecution to prove that the properties were ill-gotten or were beneficially owned or controlled by Marcos and his family, except for the shares of stock belonging to DLF members.